Sectoral Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in AveXis, Inc. (AVXS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 470.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AveXis were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the third quarter worth about $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AveXis by 74.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) traded down 0.98% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355,136 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The stock’s market cap is $1.31 billion. AveXis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $72.72.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that AveXis, Inc. will post ($3.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/sectoral-asset-management-inc-boosts-position-in-avexis-inc-avxs/1139141.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXS. Chardan Capital set a $85.00 price objective on AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on AveXis from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on AveXis in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.33 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AveXis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, formerly Biolife Cell Bank, Inc, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.