SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,747 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) makes up approximately 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 160.2% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 305,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 188,284 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 14.0% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) traded down 3.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,943 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.52. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Howard Hughes Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in development of master planned communities and the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

