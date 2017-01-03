Scott A. Durchslag Sells 38,858 Shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Stock

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO Scott A. Durchslag sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $322,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at 8.23 on Tuesday. Angie’s List, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company’s market cap is $486.83 million.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.14. Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 293.31% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business earned $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Angie’s List’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Angie’s List, Inc. will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Angie’s List by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,073,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 674,560 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Angie’s List by 0.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 588,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Angie’s List during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Angie’s List in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angie’s List has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. The Company’s tools, services and content across multiple platforms enable consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, such as home, health and automotive services. The Company also reviews the providers of these services in over 250 markets in the United States.

