Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) traded up 9.406% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.525. 973,953 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $395.45 million.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 552.25%. The company earned $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($1.74) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $133,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company offers marine transportation services for a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers using its vessels. The Company focuses to acquire and operate the drybulk carriers. The Company operates through three segments: Capesize, Kamsarmax and Ultramax.

