Salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at 68.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce.com has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce.com will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia G. Robbins sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $205,009.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $847,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,033,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,836,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $313,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 28.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

