Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,319 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises 1.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 814.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 63.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) traded up 2.34% on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 467,750 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $526.90 million. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/rutabaga-capital-management-llc-ma-cuts-position-in-casella-waste-systems-inc-cwst/1139086.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. First Analysis cut Casella Waste Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 8,248 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $100,790.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.