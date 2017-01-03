Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We take a positive stance on Royal Dutch Shell plc. While it has been a wild ride for the energy market in 2016, Shell has mirrored the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas-International Integrated' industry year-to-date and has returned a neat gain of 18%. In particular, there are a few reasons to be bullish on Europe's largest oil company. While The Hague-based supermajor has been able to manage its expenses and progress on its large divestment program, the remarkable speed of its BG integration is what stands apart. Shell's near-term dividend outlook also looks good with the company delivering on its pledge to sustain the payout throughout 2016. As it is, we are a fan of Shell's strong and diversified portfolio of development projects that offer attractive long-term opportunities. Consequently, we think Shell offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Royal Dutch Shell PLC had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company earned $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

WARNING: “Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/royal-dutch-shell-plc-rds-a-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1138691.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.