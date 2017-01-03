Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Predictably, the commodity price slump has adversely affected Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings and cash flows, particularly at its upstream unit. Furthermore, lost reserves/production from the group's assets in Nigeria amid militant attacks and heightened risk related to the company’s remaining operations in the country cannot be ignored either. We also expect Shell ADRs to remain soft due to its major natural gas focus and lofty capital spending. Moreover, the $50 billion BG acquisition is likely to put pressure on the company's balance sheet. Considering these headwinds, we expect Shell to perform below the industry, which gives investors little reason to hold the stock.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil downgraded Royal Dutch Shell PLC to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Dutch Shell PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company earned $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 billion. Royal Dutch Shell PLC had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

