Rockland Trust Co. Has $9,228,000 Position in D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. D/B/A Chubb Limited New accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 207.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,197 shares. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 1-year low of $106.82 and a 1-year high of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.30. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm earned $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on D/B/A Chubb Limited New and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $17,581,160.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,771,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

