RNC Capital Management LLC Has $32,571,000 Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Pepsico accounts for 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Pepsico by 8.1% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pepsico by 1.3% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pepsico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pepsico by 92.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pepsico by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 795,614 shares. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $110.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pepsico’s payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

