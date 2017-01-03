River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NSP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 196.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Insperity by 42.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Insperity by 138.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) traded down 0.810% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.375. 65,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.832 and a beta of 0.86. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.30 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 67.31% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 114,741 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $8,330,196.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $333,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 50,259 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $3,617,140.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,414.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

