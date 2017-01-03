Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,418 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 53.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 248,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,225 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm earned $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. TheStreet cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

In other Toll Brothers news, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,822.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert I. Toll sold 5,018 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,503,320 shares in the company, valued at $240,106,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

