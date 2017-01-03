Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,590 Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synnex Corporation were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) traded up 0.18% on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. 179,971 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. Synnex Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $128.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Synnex Corporation from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synnex Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,550,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,891,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $267,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synnex Corporation Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

