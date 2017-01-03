Renren Inc. (RENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

Shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) opened at 1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Renren has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s market cap is $542.37 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Renren by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 333,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 55,159 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renren by 68.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Renren by 11,479.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Renren by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renren by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China.

