Reik & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 99.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963,474 shares during the period. Church & Dwight Company accounts for about 31.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight Company were worth $92,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,105,000 after buying an additional 1,095,753 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 96.8% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,162,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after buying an additional 571,524 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 96.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 423,998 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 110.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 93.1% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 400,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) opened at 44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $870.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reik & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/reik-co-llc-boosts-stake-in-church-dwight-company-inc-chd/1138827.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, EVP Britta Bomhard bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $179,705.39. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,705.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.