Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets lowered Regency Centers Corporation from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair acquired 1,486 shares of Regency Centers Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,443.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,301.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,057,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,751,000 after buying an additional 581,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,933,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,750,000 after buying an additional 573,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,252,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,497,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,738,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,055,000 after buying an additional 384,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,196,000 after buying an additional 737,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) traded down 0.62% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325,622 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.62. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the general partner of the Regency Centers, L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s operating, investing and financing activities are performed through the Operating Partnership, its subsidiaries and through its co-investment partnerships.

