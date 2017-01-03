RBC Capital Markets Lowers Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) to Sector Perform

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) opened at 73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company earned $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.06 million. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 46.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $974,943.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at $30,478,443.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 37,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $2,785,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,381,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,674,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,946,000 after buying an additional 3,510,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,929,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,405,000 after buying an additional 380,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,741,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,856,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,999,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,149,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,940,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 53,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on office submarkets in the West Coast. The Company owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets consisting of Class A real estate properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

