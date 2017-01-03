Raymond James Financial, Inc. Raises Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Price Target to $386.00

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $375.00 to $386.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $343.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.45.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.20 and a 200-day moving average of $290.70. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $333.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 685.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

