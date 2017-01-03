Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Stake Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 20.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Saddle Road Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. 1,434,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The firm earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.58%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/ralph-lauren-corporation-rl-stake-reduced-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc/1139310.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Vetr cut shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $99.66 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen and Company set a $108.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.