Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 416.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) traded up 0.83% on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. 636,535 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 86.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company set a $108.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

