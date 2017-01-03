Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC Sells 10,810 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.2% of Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,049,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,662,000 after buying an additional 3,317,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,699,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,327,000 after buying an additional 454,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,948,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,290,000 after buying an additional 760,777 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $375,957,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,640,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 643,960 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 700,073 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pacific Crest started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $111,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,173,238.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company offers a range of solutions in retail and enterprise banking, payments, capital markets, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance, as well as providing financial consulting and outsourcing services.

