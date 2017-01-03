Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 412,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,000. Quanta Services makes up 3.2% of Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 86.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) traded up 0.129% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.895. 916,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.474 and a beta of 0.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Avondale Partners downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

