Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC Buys 114,655 Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 128.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Dick’s Sporting Goods accounts for 3.2% of Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Johnston Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 35.3% in the second quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 393,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after buying an additional 102,695 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 100,704 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 84.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 188,437 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) traded up 1.7373% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.0225. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,095 shares. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6994 and a beta of 0.71.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In other Dick’s Sporting Goods news, EVP Lauren R. Hobart sold 24,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,403,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dick’s Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

