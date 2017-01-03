QV Investors Inc. Acquires 8,591 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,681 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation accounts for about 6.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $50,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 65,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.813% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.645. 2,661,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $487.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.002 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft Corporation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Microsoft Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $164,673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $714,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,278.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

