Quantum Corporation (QTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) opened at 0.8321 on Wednesday. Quantum Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $225.65 million.

Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Quantum Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quantum Corporation will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 7,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $7,143,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,482,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quantum Corporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 206,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quantum Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,067,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Quantum Corporation by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,542,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Corporation during the second quarter worth $537,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

