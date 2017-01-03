Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,877,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,360,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 91.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,891,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,633,000 after buying an additional 2,331,945 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,946,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,089,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,314,000 after buying an additional 1,138,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded down 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,123 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.67 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $863.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.77 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 12,500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,384 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $76,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

