Public Storage (PSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Public Storage’s share price underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry. Moreover, over the past one month, estimate for the year 2016 moved down. In fact, the company is experiencing rising supply in some of its markets, which is affecting its revenue growth to some extent. Further, the company has a significant development and refurbishment pipeline which increases the operational risks and exposes the company to rising construction costs, entitlement delays and failure to fulfill government requirements. Further, rise in interest rate can pose a challenge for the company. However, the company is a recognized and established name in the self-storage industry in the U.S. Its strong presence in key cities serves as a growth driver. Acquisition initiatives have also the capability to propagate growth.”

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. FBR & Co reduced their target price on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened at 223.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.70%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 69,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997,649.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,396,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total value of $10,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 75.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,631,000 after buying an additional 558,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,595,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,213,000 after buying an additional 536,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,405,000 after buying an additional 470,163 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 394.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 564,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,875,000 after buying an additional 449,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 81.3% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 806,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,023,000 after buying an additional 361,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

