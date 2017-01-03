Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 35,942 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,302,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,103,410,000 after buying an additional 6,634,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 138,005,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,959,376,000 after buying an additional 703,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,188,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,845,725,000 after buying an additional 6,312,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 74,322,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,300,000 after buying an additional 4,111,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 54,764,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,199,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.4219% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.3475. 4,862,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.5203 and a beta of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

