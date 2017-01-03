Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

PRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company started coverage on Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Proteon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Proteon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 211.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,552,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Proteon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Proteon Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) remained flat at $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,887 shares. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $31.53 million.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post ($1.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

