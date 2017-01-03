PrivateBancorp, Inc. (PVTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PrivateBancorp were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVTB. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PrivateBancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) traded down 0.37% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,668 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. PrivateBancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company earned $183.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. PrivateBancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PrivateBancorp, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. PrivateBancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PrivateBancorp, Inc. (PVTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/privatebancorp-inc-pvtb-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can/1139242.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PrivateBancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PrivateBancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 15,000 shares of PrivateBancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 25,000 shares of PrivateBancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB).

Receive News & Ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrivateBancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.