POSCO (PKX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In 2016, POSCO's American Depository Receipt (ADR) underperformed the Zacks categorized Steel Producers industry. Also, the company is exposed to risks from higher costs and expenses, industry rivalry, huge debt level, geopolitical issues and foreign currency fluctuations. Also, with respect to price, the company operates in a highly competitive environment. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates for the stock declined for 2017. However, we believe that the company stands to benefit from its regional diversifications, superior product portfolio and initiatives to dispose non-core assets in the long run.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nomura cut POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, cut POSCO from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) opened at 52.55 on Monday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in POSCO by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 194,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 1,813.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth $3,653,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO is an integrated steel producer. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, engineering and construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

