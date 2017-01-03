Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Position Boosted by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management increased its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $94,029,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,813,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 324.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 520,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 397,878 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Polaris Industries by 821.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 321,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 286,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. 964,573 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens set a $75.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.31.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc (Polaris) designs, engineers and manufactures off-road vehicles (ORV), including all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use, snowmobiles, motorcycles and global adjacent markets vehicles, together with the related parts, garments and accessories.

