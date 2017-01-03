Points International, Ltd. (PCOM) PT Set at $16.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Points International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) has been given a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 109.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Points International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Points International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) traded down 2.0929% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.4801. The company had a trading volume of 11,506 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.4005 and a beta of 1.23. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Points International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. owned 0.30% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

