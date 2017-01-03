Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 352.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,369,000 after buying an additional 700,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,271,000 after buying an additional 656,896 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,562,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,404,000 after buying an additional 459,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,109,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,073,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,281,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.79. 2,257,922 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $71.74 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.77 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 72,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $5,824,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $314,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

