Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 47,375 Shares of Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) Stock

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 47,375 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $680,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) opened at 14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm’s market capitalization is $518.45 million. Versartis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Versartis during the second quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Versartis by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Versartis by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,078,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Versartis by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 113,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Versartis by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Versartis in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Versartis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Versartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

