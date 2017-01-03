Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 15.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 335,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 54,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) traded down 0.60% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,898 shares. The company’s market cap is $2.88 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare Company had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm earned $789.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $501,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

