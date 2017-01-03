Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark Co.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark Co. in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark Co.’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) opened at 36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.55. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $142,889.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,267.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $82,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,197 shares in the company, valued at $105,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24,176.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 723,130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $990,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega 7 platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying, and evolving enterprise applications.

