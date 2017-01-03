Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $30.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 29.75 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 226.87%.

In other news, Chairman Jon E. Bortz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $784,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,916.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $95,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,562.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harrison Street Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Harrison Street Securities LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a hotel investment company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. The Company has interests in approximately 40 hotels, including over 30 owned hotels with a total of approximately 7,410 guest rooms, and approximately 49% joint venture interest in over six hotels with a total of approximately 1,790 guest rooms.

