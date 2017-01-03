PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 557.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) traded up 2.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,007 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.79 billion. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post ($0.86) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

