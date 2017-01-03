Park Sterling Corporation (PSTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Sterling Corp, formerly known as Park Sterling Bank, is engaged in providing banking products and services. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking products including regular checking, sterling checking, sterling money market, sterling savings, certificates of deposit and IRA’s, loans, Visa debit cards, online banking and bill pay, IOLTA checking, sweep accounts, merchant capture, merchant point of sale and various other products and services. Park Sterling Corp is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Park Sterling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut Park Sterling Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Park Sterling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. ING Group cut Park Sterling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Park Sterling Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) opened at 10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Park Sterling Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Park Sterling Corporation had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Park Sterling Corporation will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/park-sterling-corporation-pstb-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1138649.html.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Henson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 112,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $1,073,970.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Sterling Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park Sterling Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Sterling Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Sterling Corporation by 9,771.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 173,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park Sterling Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Sterling Corporation Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial nonmember bank. The Company provides banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Sterling Corporation (PSTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Sterling Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Sterling Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.