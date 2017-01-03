Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,145 ($14.07) target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. N+1 Singer upgraded Consort Medical plc to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,067 ($13.11) to GBX 1,125 ($13.83) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.98) price target on shares of Consort Medical plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.38) price target on shares of Consort Medical plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.52).

Consort Medical plc (LON:CSRT) opened at 1008.632 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,054.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.63. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 492.75 million. Consort Medical plc has a 1-year low of GBX 935.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,180.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 7.09 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Panmure Gordon Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Consort Medical plc (CSRT)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/panmure-gordon-reiterates-buy-rating-for-consort-medical-plc-csrt/1138645.html.

Consort Medical plc Company Profile

Consort Medical PLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company’s principal activities include designing, development and manufacture of medical drug delivery devices and services for the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Bespak and Aesica.

Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.