Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) insider P Todd Lyles sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $499,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $448.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.77. Almost Family Inc has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Almost Family had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm earned $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Almost Family Inc will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “P Todd Lyles Sells 11,300 Shares of Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Stock” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/p-todd-lyles-sells-11300-shares-of-almost-family-inc-afam-stock/1138695.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Almost Family by 115.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Almost Family by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Almost Family during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Almost Family by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Almost Family by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFAM shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Almost Family in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Almost Family from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Almost Family from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Almost Family from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of home health services. The Company has two divisions, which include Home Health Care and Healthcare Innovations. The Home Health Care division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care).

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Family Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Family Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.