OZ Management LP Buys New Stake in FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI)

OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 671,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 140.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) traded up 1.07% on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,037 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. FMC Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $36.51.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. FMC Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. FMC Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Griffin Securities raised shares of FMC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of FMC Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

