Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $29,731,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $14,387,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $9,670,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $4,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $4,575,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) traded up 0.40% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.37. 137,502 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company earned $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Oxford Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

