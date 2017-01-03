Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $12,234,000 Position in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 7,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Acadia Trust NA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acadia Trust NA now owns 14,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. 13,282,302 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Pfizer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.20%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Pfizer news, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

