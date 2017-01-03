Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) Rating Reiterated by Standpoint Research

Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Standpoint Research in a report released on Friday.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.19 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company earned $298 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) Rating Reiterated by Standpoint Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/opko-health-inc-opk-rating-reiterated-by-standpoint-research/1138598.html.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $39,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $31,518,126.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Opko Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 947,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.