OBALON THERPTCS (OBLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OBALON THERPTCS (NASDAQ:OBLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OBLN. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on shares of OBALON THERPTCS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OBALON THERPTCS in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OBALON THERPTCS in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
OBALON THERPTCS (NASDAQ:OBLN) opened at 8.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. OBALON THERPTCS has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $148.43 million.
In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar purchased 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About OBALON THERPTCS
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.
