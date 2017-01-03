Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ:OASM) opened at 2.8084 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $100.36 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/oasmia-pharmaceutical-ab-oasm-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1138643.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (OASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.