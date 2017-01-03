Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OAK. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) traded up 2.53% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 636,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business earned $365.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. Oaktree Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group, LLC will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OAK. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $55,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

