Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Position Decreased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Nustar GP Holdings accounts for 1.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nustar GP Holdings were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth about $210,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) traded up 2.60% on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 48,291 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Nustar GP Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Nustar GP Holdings had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nustar GP Holdings, LLC will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nustar GP Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nustar GP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nustar GP Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 5,512 shares of Nustar GP Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $145,130.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,618,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,935,637. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 24,488 shares of Nustar GP Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $615,138.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,594,151 shares in the company, valued at $215,885,073.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

